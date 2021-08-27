Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 312 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. 696,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

