Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 4,134 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

DBEF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $38.73.

