Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 755 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.69. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

