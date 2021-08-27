Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 687,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

