Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 22,301 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 13,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.