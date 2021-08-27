Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 656,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 106,233 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

