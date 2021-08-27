Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 50,458 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.