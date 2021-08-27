Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.72. 31,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.