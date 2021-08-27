Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,675. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.