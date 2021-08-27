Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 142,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

