Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.56 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $247.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $247.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

