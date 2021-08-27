Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $4.23 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 32,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,760. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63.

