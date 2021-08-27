Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 5,331 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $118.44. 114,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.