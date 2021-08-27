Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 7,164 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $95.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

