Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $4.87 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $374,010.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.