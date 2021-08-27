AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,940 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,185.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 782,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

