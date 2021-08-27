Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.68 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Audius has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $74.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100609 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.