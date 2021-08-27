Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $17.00 on Friday. Aumann has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

