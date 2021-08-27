Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $17.00 on Friday. Aumann has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00.
About Aumann
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.