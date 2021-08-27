Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.75. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 221,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on Aurcana Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$203.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 25.85 and a quick ratio of 25.37.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

