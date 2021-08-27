Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.