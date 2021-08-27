Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in August

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 1,471,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

