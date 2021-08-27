Autonio (NIOX) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Autonio has a market cap of $12.97 million and $509,669.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00133211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.45 or 0.99503762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.97 or 0.00999732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.74 or 0.06446199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,689,655 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

