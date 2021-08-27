AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,954,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $24.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,564.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,576.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

