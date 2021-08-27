AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,588.90 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,576.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

