Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
