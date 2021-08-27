Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.