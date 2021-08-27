Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.04

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $228.04 and last traded at $227.76, with a volume of 617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

