AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RCEL stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.
