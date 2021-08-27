AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.51

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.51 ($26.48) and traded as high as €24.17 ($28.44). AXA shares last traded at €24.14 ($28.39), with a volume of 2,537,206 shares traded.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.85 ($29.24).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

