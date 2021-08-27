Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $316,226.16 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $316,226.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 420,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 103,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

