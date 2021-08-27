Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.37

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 1855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $1,108,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

