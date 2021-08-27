Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $320,276.74

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $320,276.74 and $56,496.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00859747 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

