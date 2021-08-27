Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $364.38 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

