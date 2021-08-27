Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. ANSYS comprises about 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

