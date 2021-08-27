Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. ANSYS comprises about 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
ANSS stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.
In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.