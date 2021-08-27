Axel Capital Management LLC Buys 58,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 5.0% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,212,000 after purchasing an additional 244,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

