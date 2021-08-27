Axel Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Axel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,520 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises about 1.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,578,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $857,000.

LIT opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

