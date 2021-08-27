Axel Capital Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 3.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,515.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,506.56. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

