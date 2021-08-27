Axel Capital Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Axel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,105 shares during the period. Impinj makes up 4.0% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Impinj worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Impinj by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Impinj by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of PI stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

