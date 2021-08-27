Axel Capital Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,474 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 4.9% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

