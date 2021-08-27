Axel Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Silvergate Capital comprises about 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,604 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,819 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

