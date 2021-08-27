Axel Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.9% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $2,820,822.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

