Axel Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 1.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

