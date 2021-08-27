Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Axel Capital Management LLC cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up approximately 2.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 260.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291,980.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,547 shares of company stock valued at $78,623,846 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

NYSE U opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.57.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

