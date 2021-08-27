Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 30,500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 5.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 229.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.91. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

