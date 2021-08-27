B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

