Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.