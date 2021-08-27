Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Cut by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,447,307 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Baidu worth $138,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

