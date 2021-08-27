Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.90 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 199,314 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,900,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

