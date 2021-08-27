Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

