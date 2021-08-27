Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.31 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

