Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Up 3.5%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. 263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.